SUPPORT POURS IN FOR RESCUED NEWBORN News Today 입력 2021.08.26 (15:35) 수정 2021.08.26 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Support is pouring in from all over the country for a newborn baby miraculously rescued from a food waste bin where the baby had survived for three days. Local governments and social groups as well as churches and ordinary citizens are lending a helping hand.



[Pkg]



A newborn was rescued from a food waste bin three days after the baby’s birth mother had abandoned her. Kindness and support are pouring in for the baby who underwent surgery and continues to miraculously survive. “Even if it's a small fraction, I want to help out with the tens of millions of won in hospital bills.” “I want to send money for diapers.” Hundreds of inquiries have been made to the hospital where the baby is being treated.



[Soundbite] Lee Myeong-bok(Sejong resident) : "I believe human life is the most precious. I don’t have big money because I'm from a small town in a rural area, but I want to help out as much as I can."



Moved by the devastating news, online blogging sites for mothers kicked off fundraising campaigns of their own to help the baby.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-yeong(Pres., Moms’ online cafe community) : "Since mothers have to act fast, we couldn’t just stand idly by."



The police officers who arrested the birth mother and a local community group started the procedure to provide financial support for surgery and treatment.



[Soundbite] Jo Dong-ho(Secretary General, Cheongju Crime Victims Support Association) : "We are going to decide on assistance after holding a deliberation meeting about medical assistance requested by the police."



The Community Chest of Korea has opened a sponsor account and started collecting money and goods for the baby.



[Soundbite] Park Heung-cheol(Secretary General, Chungcheongbuk-do Community Chest of Korea) : "Calls are pouring in from all over the country. All the money will go to the baby."



The newborn with its umbilical cord still attached was abandoned by its heartless parents. But the baby’s miraculous survival is drawing kindhearted support from all parts of society.

SUPPORT POURS IN FOR RESCUED NEWBORN

입력 2021-08-26 15:35:23 수정 2021-08-26 16:46:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Support is pouring in from all over the country for a newborn baby miraculously rescued from a food waste bin where the baby had survived for three days. Local governments and social groups as well as churches and ordinary citizens are lending a helping hand.



[Pkg]



A newborn was rescued from a food waste bin three days after the baby’s birth mother had abandoned her. Kindness and support are pouring in for the baby who underwent surgery and continues to miraculously survive. “Even if it's a small fraction, I want to help out with the tens of millions of won in hospital bills.” “I want to send money for diapers.” Hundreds of inquiries have been made to the hospital where the baby is being treated.



[Soundbite] Lee Myeong-bok(Sejong resident) : "I believe human life is the most precious. I don’t have big money because I'm from a small town in a rural area, but I want to help out as much as I can."



Moved by the devastating news, online blogging sites for mothers kicked off fundraising campaigns of their own to help the baby.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-yeong(Pres., Moms’ online cafe community) : "Since mothers have to act fast, we couldn’t just stand idly by."



The police officers who arrested the birth mother and a local community group started the procedure to provide financial support for surgery and treatment.



[Soundbite] Jo Dong-ho(Secretary General, Cheongju Crime Victims Support Association) : "We are going to decide on assistance after holding a deliberation meeting about medical assistance requested by the police."



The Community Chest of Korea has opened a sponsor account and started collecting money and goods for the baby.



[Soundbite] Park Heung-cheol(Secretary General, Chungcheongbuk-do Community Chest of Korea) : "Calls are pouring in from all over the country. All the money will go to the baby."



The newborn with its umbilical cord still attached was abandoned by its heartless parents. But the baby’s miraculous survival is drawing kindhearted support from all parts of society.