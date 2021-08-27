기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.08.27 (15:30)
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has apologized for causing public concern over recent mishaps in administering COVID-19 vaccine shots. He ordered the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to review the cases and step up training of healthcare workers. Kim added that vaccine products being used in South Korea have been scientifically proven for its safety and efficacy and according to KDCA analysis, they offer 82.6% protection against infections and over 97% against COVID-19 deaths.
Education Ministry Yoo Eun-hae has reaffirmed plans to expand in-person classes in the fall semester despite the ongoing 4th wave of the outbreak. In a press release, she said a meeting scheduled Friday with infectious disease experts will discuss the virus situation and outlook. Yoo vowed to thoroughly prepare for increased physical classes from September 6 and step up school quarantine measures. The minister also asked the public to get vaccinated and abide by basic safety rules as reducing infection risks outside schools is necessary for students to safely return to classrooms.
