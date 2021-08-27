APTS TO HAVE E-VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS News Today 입력 2021.08.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting next year, apartment buildings must have electric car charging stations. Existing apartments should have at least two percent of parking space dedicated to EV chargers while the percentage is 5% for new apartments. The Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry has issued an advance notice of a revision to an enforcement ordinance for an eco-friendly automobile law. The revision also calls for large companies and rental car firms to have a certain percentage of environment-friendly vehicles in their new car purchases and rentals.

