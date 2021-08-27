기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Starting next year, apartment buildings must have electric car charging stations. Existing apartments should have at least two percent of parking space dedicated to EV chargers while the percentage is 5% for new apartments. The Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry has issued an advance notice of a revision to an enforcement ordinance for an eco-friendly automobile law. The revision also calls for large companies and rental car firms to have a certain percentage of environment-friendly vehicles in their new car purchases and rentals.
- APTS TO HAVE E-VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS
[Anchor Lead]
