APTS TO HAVE E-VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS
입력 2021.08.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.27 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Starting next year, apartment buildings must have electric car charging stations. Existing apartments should have at least two percent of parking space dedicated to EV chargers while the percentage is 5% for new apartments. The Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry has issued an advance notice of a revision to an enforcement ordinance for an eco-friendly automobile law. The revision also calls for large companies and rental car firms to have a certain percentage of environment-friendly vehicles in their new car purchases and rentals.
