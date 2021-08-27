OPENING OF LARGE PASSENGER FERRY News Today 입력 2021.08.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.08.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ferry operation between the mainland and Ulleungdo Island is often suspended during the inclement weather. A large passenger ferry that can operate between Pohang and Ulleungdo even in high sea waves is to debut next month.



[Pkg]



A 20,000-ton passenger ferry is docked at Yeongilman Port in Pohang. Once its safety inspection is over, the ship will begin operation from September 16. The vessel can navigate even in high waves.



[Soundbite] Kang Eung-man(Captain, Ulleung Cruise) : "This ship can operate in sea waves up to five meters high year-round in any weather. Our passengers don’t need to worry about seasickness anymore."



Built in 2018, the ferry measures 170m long and 28m wide. Consisting of eight levels, it can accommodate 1200 passengers, and all the rooms were made as suites. As the ferry can transport 7500 tons of freight, it's expected to help transport daily necessities as well as regional specialties to and from Ulleungdo Island. The ferry will depart from Pohang at 11 p.m. and from Ulleungdo at 12:30 p.m. It takes six and a half hours to reach the destination, but the operator plans to make the voyage less tedious for passengers by turning it into a cultural experience.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-ki(Director of Ulleung Cruise) : "We aim to set a new tourism trend by attracting customers from the MICE market, such as hotels and training centers."



Once the new ship joins large passenger ferries currently operating in Gangneung and Uljin, it will help reduce concerns over ferry cancellations between the mainland and Ulleungdo Island due to inclement weather.

