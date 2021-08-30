S. KOREA ADDS 1,487 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.08.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.08.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has posted a four-digit increase in COVID-19 infections for 55 consecutive days. It added 1,487 new cases as of midnight on Monday. The government stressed the urgency to curb the fourth wave of the coronavirus before the Chuseok holiday , warning that the daily tally could increase by over 2,000 any time.



[Pkg]



Last Thursday, a church in Dobong-gu District in northern Seoul reported a COVID-19 case. Since then, a total of 16 cases linked to the church have been confirmed. The number of COVID-19 cases traced back to a restaurant in Gwanak-gu District in southern Seoul has jumped to 35. As cluster infections have been continuing like this, the nation’s daily tally has remained in four digits for the 55th straight day. The capital area added 901 new cases in total, with Seoul reporting 436, Gyeonggi-do Province 402 and Incheon 63. All other provinces and cities across the nation also reported new infections, including Daegu with 85 patients and Busan with 57. The government warned that the daily tally could again increase to a 2,000 level any time.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The nation could again face a crisis in anti-virus efforts due to increased travel and movement around Chuseok."



As COVID-19 infections are showing no signs of abating, the number of seriously ill patients remains high. As of midnight on Monday, 396 patients were categorized as seriously ill and the number fell below 400 for the first time in a week. Five more people have died of the virus to record an accumulated death toll of 2,284 and a fatality rate of 0.91 percent. The government will announce special anti-virus measures for the Chuseok holiday on Friday. Health authorities are now carefully reviewing opinions about whether to ease a gathering ban and allow family meetings during the holiday. They added it is necessary to watch the situation this week before making a decision, as experts and regional officials are presenting various opinions.

