NOH IN THE U.S. TO DISCUSS N.KOREA ISSUES News Today 입력 2021.08.30 (15:11)

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk is now in the U.S. to hold discussions on promoting humanitarian cooperation with North Korea. Noh told reporters in Washington that it would be better to make preparations first in possible areas and discuss it with North Korea when the chances come around. The envoy said he thinks that the North Korean nuclear issue is one of top priorities for the Biden administration. Noh made the visit at the invitation of his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim and will hold meetings with officials from the State Department and the White House National Security Council during his stay, which ends on September 1.

