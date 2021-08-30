NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.08.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.08.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced Monday plans to bolster the electric car sector at a meeting on innovative growth. The government will ease regulations on auto maintenance business and triple the number of electric car repair stores to 3,300 from the current 1,100 over the next four years. It will also establish 26 inspection stations for hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2025. The government will also revise the curricula of automobile engineering departments at junior colleges and foster 46,000 mechanics specializing in future cars by 2024.

The Korea Economic Research Institute predicts each South Korean aged between 15 and 64 will be indebted with over 100 million won in 2038 if the nation’s debt continues to grow at the average annual rate of 6.3 percent. This means that babies born this year will have to bear the debt of 100 million won per person by the time they turn 18 and graduate from high school in 2038. The ratio between nominal gross domestic production and state debt rose from 35.9 percent in 2018 to 44 percent last year due to increased government spending amid the pandemic.



NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-08-30 15:11:47 수정 2021-08-30 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced Monday plans to bolster the electric car sector at a meeting on innovative growth. The government will ease regulations on auto maintenance business and triple the number of electric car repair stores to 3,300 from the current 1,100 over the next four years. It will also establish 26 inspection stations for hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2025. The government will also revise the curricula of automobile engineering departments at junior colleges and foster 46,000 mechanics specializing in future cars by 2024.

The Korea Economic Research Institute predicts each South Korean aged between 15 and 64 will be indebted with over 100 million won in 2038 if the nation’s debt continues to grow at the average annual rate of 6.3 percent. This means that babies born this year will have to bear the debt of 100 million won per person by the time they turn 18 and graduate from high school in 2038. The ratio between nominal gross domestic production and state debt rose from 35.9 percent in 2018 to 44 percent last year due to increased government spending amid the pandemic.

