BEACH EROSION BECOMES SERIOUS PROBLEM News Today 입력 2021.08.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.08.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Beach erosion is growing critical along the East Coast. Last year’s survey found that nine out of ten beaches in Gangwon-do’s eastern shores are experiencing severe erosion. More troubling is that such erosion could speed up in the coming autumn this year.



[Pkg]



Most of the beach is gone as the waves carried away the sand. Many spots along the road resemble a rocky cliff rather than a sandy beach. Since most of the sand is washed away, the seawater overflows to flood the road.



[Soundbite] Han Jong-yeong(Gangneung Resident) : "Seawater once came up to here because there was no sand. It’s dangerous because the waves can come as far as the road."



This beach in Yangyang-gun County is not much different. There is even a sand cliff that can tower over a grown man. The erosion at this beach was rated as “average” just two years ago. But last year it fell to the serious level of D. A concrete embankment built to prevent sand loss presumably worsened the erosion. The government of Gangwon-do found that 92 out of 102 beaches in the province’s eastern shores were assessed as “serious” or “concerning” in their erosion rating. More troubling is that 49 beaches belonged in Grade D, 33 more than a year before. Moreover, the eastern shores of Gangwon-do suffered fewer monsoon or typhoons this summer, prompting a projection that more rapid erosion could occur in the fall.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "If there are no big Summer monsoons or typhoons, fall typhoons or high winter waves are more likely to occur."



Experts warn that not only beaches, but people’s residences and businesses are at risk. They emphasized urgent measures are needed to prevent rampant development along the shores and to preserve dunes.

BEACH EROSION BECOMES SERIOUS PROBLEM

입력 2021-08-30 15:11:47 수정 2021-08-30 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Beach erosion is growing critical along the East Coast. Last year’s survey found that nine out of ten beaches in Gangwon-do’s eastern shores are experiencing severe erosion. More troubling is that such erosion could speed up in the coming autumn this year.



[Pkg]



Most of the beach is gone as the waves carried away the sand. Many spots along the road resemble a rocky cliff rather than a sandy beach. Since most of the sand is washed away, the seawater overflows to flood the road.



[Soundbite] Han Jong-yeong(Gangneung Resident) : "Seawater once came up to here because there was no sand. It’s dangerous because the waves can come as far as the road."



This beach in Yangyang-gun County is not much different. There is even a sand cliff that can tower over a grown man. The erosion at this beach was rated as “average” just two years ago. But last year it fell to the serious level of D. A concrete embankment built to prevent sand loss presumably worsened the erosion. The government of Gangwon-do found that 92 out of 102 beaches in the province’s eastern shores were assessed as “serious” or “concerning” in their erosion rating. More troubling is that 49 beaches belonged in Grade D, 33 more than a year before. Moreover, the eastern shores of Gangwon-do suffered fewer monsoon or typhoons this summer, prompting a projection that more rapid erosion could occur in the fall.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "If there are no big Summer monsoons or typhoons, fall typhoons or high winter waves are more likely to occur."



Experts warn that not only beaches, but people’s residences and businesses are at risk. They emphasized urgent measures are needed to prevent rampant development along the shores and to preserve dunes.