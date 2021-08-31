DP LAUNCHES PRIMARY ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.08.31 (15:20) 수정 2021.08.31 (17:01)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party is to launch primary elections in Daejeon and Chungcheongnam-do Province. Registration of People Power Party presidential candidates ends on Tuesday. They are expected to engage in fierce clashes over primary election rules.



[Pkg]



​Lee Nak-yon has been stumping Chungcheongnam-do Province for four days in a row. He met with the provincial governor, Yang Seung-jo, and vowed to continue public housing policies. He also promised that the first prime minister of his administration will be from the Chungcheong region.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP presidential candidate) : "If I am elected president, my first prime minister will be from Chungcheong."



Choo Mi-ae met with party members from the Chungcheong region. Chung Se-kyun, who is currently in self-quarantine, has outlined his campaign pledges for Sejong. The candidates are stumping the region to sway local party members ahead of the primary election, which begins on Tuesday. Lee Jae-myung was also in Chungcheong for three days. He pledged government-funded care for vulnerable groups including the elderly, the disabled, ill patients and young children.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "This will reduce the burden of care and restore communal values."



Presidential hopefuls from the People Power Party are at odds over the adverse selection clause in the primary election rules. The party’s election committee chief Chung Hong-won came under fire for saying nothing was decided yet and that he would deliberate on the matter. Yoo Seung-min’s camp blasted Chung and Yoon Seok-youl for trying to keep the clause, which it says would only hamper the party’s efforts to win the presidential election. Hong Joon-pyo is stressing that supporters of other parties should also participate in primary elections, because “it’s not about choosing a neighborhood leader.” Yoon Seok-youl had a muted response.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP presidential candidate) : "I will abide by the primary election rules set by our party’s election committee."



Won Hee-ryong has disclosed his assets, which amount to 1.9 billion won.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP presidential candidate) : "I believe I must do this as a presidential candidate whose credentials must be verified according to strict criteria."



Choi Jae-hyung attended an event protesting the amendment of the Press Arbitration Law. He criticized the Moon administration for trying to silence the public.

