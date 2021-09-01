S. KOREA REACHES 2,025 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.09.01 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We're back in the 2000 mark again, S. Korea recorded 2025 new cases of COVID-19 as of today. Health authorities warn the public not to be complacent although the fourth surge appears to have plateaued. Breakthrough infections are on the rise, yet they account for only 0.04% of the vaccinated population, demonstrating the effectiveness of vaccines.



The government also explained that vaccines bring more benefits than side effects to dispel concern over vaccination of adolescents.



[Pkg]



Although Korea is reporting new COVID-19 cases in four digits for nearly two months, the infection and fatality rates are considerably lower than those of other major countries. 236 out of one million people were confirmed of COVID-19 last week. This is much lower than around 3,200 in the U.S., the UK's 3,400 and 6,400 in Israel. South Korea’s fatality rate stands at about one per a million cases, while the U.S. reports 18, the U.K. 10, and Israel 17 deaths. Nearly one million people get vaccinated each day. While there's a rise in breakthrough infections, they account for only 0.04% of the vaccinated population. Some people are concerned over the vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 17. However, authorities emphasize safety and effectiveness of vaccines have been proven. So far, 11,400 cases and three critically ill patients were reported in this age group. Although the vaccines are not as effective as for those in their 20s, it is still better for adolescents to be vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(Vaccination Plan Team, COVID-19 Vaccination Response Group) : "We decided to have them vaccinated given such social factors as the effect of vaccination on learning and psychological consequences on adolescents when confirmed of COVID-19."



Tougher disease control measures will be imposed on internet cafes and singing rooms, where more than 20 cluster infections have occurred since July. Workers at these businesses located in an area with level 4 distancing rules must get preemptive testing. Only a single individual is allowed to use the smoking room in an internet cafe at a time and a song practice room must be ventilated for more than 10 minutes after each use.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "The fourth wave is dragging out and the number of cases has stabilized. But if we become complacent now, another rapid surge could occur."



In order to prevent the possible spread of the Lambda variant, people arriving from Peru and Chile must be quarantined at temporary treatment facilities for a week, starting September 10th. Second doses for some 516,000 individuals working in education and childcare sectors will be administered with the Pfizer vaccine between September 1st and 11th.

