[팩트체크K] 코로나19에 확진 후 완치돼도 백신을 맞는 게 낫다?

there was a study that came out within this past week that showed that if you are infected, recover, and get one shot of the vaccine, your protection doubles what it would be if you got two shots of the vaccine and were not infected. So, it is a major advantage for people who have been infected and recovered to really strongly protect them against getting re-infected with the new variant. That's the reason why we strongly recommend that even if you have been infected, that you get vaccinated