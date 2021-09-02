기사 본문 영역

COVID-19 TREATMENT CENTERS
입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters says 88 COVID-19 treatment centers across the nation are now accommodating 1,478 patients and 52.4 percent of them are occupied on average. But the occupancy rate differs by region. It hovers around 22 percent in Gyeongsang-do provinces while reaching 85 percent in Gangwon-do Province. There are 935 hospital beds for seriously ill patients nationwide and 536 of them are occupied.
[Anchor Lead]

