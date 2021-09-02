GOV’T TO SET UP PUBLIC TESTING STATIONS News Today 입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported 1961 coronavirus cases for Thursday. The fourth wave has lasted nearly two months now. The government will set up makeshift testing stations at major public transportation points as travel is expected to rise around the Chuseok holiday.



[Pkg]



Testing stations will be set up at 13 bus terminals and train stations throughout September as travel across the nation is expected to increase around the Chuseok holiday. Testing stations are to be installed at the Busan and Changwon bus terminals, eonju stadium, as well as Gangneung and Osong stations. Screening stations that were installed last month at four highway resting areas will be extending its operations by another month. The goal is to expand testing to detect as many hidden cases as possible and contain the spread. From September 3, stores measuring more than 300 square meters in regions with Level 3 or 4 restrictions in place will also be required to keep visitor logs. The rule applies to some 1600 facilities nationwide, including franchise supermarkets run by conglomerates. On-site inspections will be stepped up at marketplaces ahead of the Chuseok holiday to check for masking and other prevention rules. Online sale events will be held at some 350 traditional markets to encourage consumers to shop online. ICU beds in Daejeon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and Sejong are in short supply as the number of COVID-19 cases remains high. The government has vowed to secure more ICU beds through an executive order and designate more quarantine centers to prepare for another surge in coronavirus cases.

