MODERNA VACCINES ARRIVE IN KOREA News Today 입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.

MODERNA VACCINES ARRIVE IN KOREA

입력 2021-09-02 15:03:23 수정 2021-09-02 16:46:44 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.