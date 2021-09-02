기사 본문 영역

MODERNA VACCINES ARRIVE IN KOREA
입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.
