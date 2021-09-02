기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.
Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.
- MODERNA VACCINES ARRIVE IN KOREA
-
- 입력 2021-09-02 15:03:23
- 수정2021-09-02 16:46:44
[Anchor Lead]
Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.
Six million doses of Moderna vaccines will be delivered to South Korea this week. The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said over one million doses arrived at Incheon Airport on Thursday afternoon. It added the nation will receive the remaining shipments over this weekend and their arrivals will be later notified via press briefings.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-