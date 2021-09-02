DISPUTES OVER LEE’S RETURN TO WORK News Today 입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A five-year employment restriction is part of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s parole condition last month. But civic groups have reported him to the prosecution for violating this clause on the very first day of his release.



[Pkg]



Immediately after being released on parole last month, Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong went to the group headquarters in Seocho-dong, Seoul and was briefed on management issues. Shortly after that, the conglomerate announced a 240-trillion-won investment plan on August 24th. Civic groups such as the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy claim Lee had violated the employment restriction clause of his parole. Running the company means he is employed. They point out, not punishing Lee for violating this condition undermines the law designed to bar an economic offender from exercising influence on the company in question.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeon-yong(Attorney, Lawyers for a Democratic Society) : "Impartial investigation and legal application must precede for the employment restriction imposed by the Specific Economic Crimes Act to work effectively. This case should be investigated thoroughly without being bound by the Justice Ministry’s position."



But unlike in February when the Ministry of Justice claimed that it could demand the de-facto chief to be dismissed from his position, the Ministry now claims his management activities cannot be seen as employment. The reason: he is an unregistered executive who has no legal authority or influence on the company.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-Kye(Justice Minister(Aug. 19)) : "He has been working without pay for many years now. He is also a non-standing, unregistered executive. So it’s hard to see him as employed."



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also said in an interview with British press that it is not appropriate to ban Lee's activities when he is already paroled. The government is being criticized for turning a blind eye to the fact that Lee Jae-yong is clearly exercising his authority as a conglomerate head.

