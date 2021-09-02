기사 본문 영역

STATE PROJECTS SUGGESTED BY PUBLIC
입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Finance Ministry says it has appropriated a budget of some 140 billion won for carrying out 71 state projects it selected based on public suggestions. To name a few among the projects, the government will establish a more effective system to respond to child abuse and introduce 55 more negative-pressure ambulances that prevent secondary infections between patients and paramedics.
