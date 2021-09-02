RESEARCHERS GROW CROPS IN THE ANTARCTIC News Today 입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Growing crops in the Antarctic, where the average summer temperatures remain below 20 degrees Celsius, is unimaginable. But Korean researchers stationed at the King Sejong Station in the South Pole have succeeded at growing watermelons and tomatoes in an indoor farm container that had been sent by the Rural Development Administration early this year.



[Pkg]



Temperatures at the King Sejong Station in the Antarctic dip to minus 25 degrees Celsius in winter. This container farm located at the station is like an oasis in the winter wonderland. From ripe peppers to bright red tomatoes and striped watermelons... These crops were grown in the South Pole.



[Soundbite] "It smells like a real watermelon. It’s really sweet, like sugar."



Scientists at the King Sejong Station struggled to find fresh food lately because personal contact with other scientists is being kept to a minimum due to COVID-19. But thanks to this indoor farm they can grow their own vegetables and fruits.



[Soundbite] Youn Ui-joung(Captain, The King Sejong Station) : "We used to eat only frozen processed food before. But now we can enjoy green lettuce every week, which is amazing."



The container was sent to the station early this year by the Rural Development Administration. Four months ago crops were planted. The scientists used LEDs to supply just as much light as the crops needed, and maintained ideal temperature and humidity levels by monitoring the farm in real time. The Korean researchers became the second after their American counterparts, to cultivate their own vegetables and fruits in the South Pole.



[Soundbite] Kim Du-ho(Rural Development Administration) : "We have built a technology for growing crops using artificial light. Using it, we can grow leafy vegetables and fruits at the same time."



The RDA plans to promote exports of indoor farms to deserts and areas with extreme climates.

