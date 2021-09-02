ELECTRICITY WORKER SAVES LIFE News Today 입력 2021.09.02 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A Korea Electric Power Corporation worker who was inspecting electricity in a household saved the life of an elderly man next door who lost consciousness. The worker performed CPR on the man and left shortly. The elderly man’s neighbors made sure to let the public know about his act of kindness.



[Pkg]



Rescue workers transport to a hospital a man in his 80s who just regained consciousness after collapsing. He suffered a heart attack after choking. His wife didn't know what to do as everything happened quickly.



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-seok(Elderly man’s guardian) : "He was not breathing and standing still. I didn't know what to do. Then he just collapsed."



The man narrowly escaped death. The person who saved his life is a KEPCO worker who was conducting an electricity check in a household next door. He rushed to help after hearing the woman screaming for help. The worker called the emergency rescue right away and performed CPR for more than 10 minutes. The senior citizen's breathing and pulse returned. He was transported to a hospital, where his conditions stabilized.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-ku(Korea Electric Power Corp. worker) : "He was motionless. I performed CPR first. I receive CPR training once a year, so I used what I learned."



The worker who saved the man’s life left the scene shortly because he was busy. But the man’s neighbors wanted the public to know about his act of kindness.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-man(Witness) : "I spotted rescue workers and a KEPCO worker. I saw that his name was Lee Sang-ku."



The Daejeon Fire Department plans to award the KEPCO worker an appreciation plaque for saving the elderly man’s life.

