GOV'T EASES SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES News Today 입력 2021.09.06 (15:26) 수정 2021.09.06 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 infections are still increasing by a four-digit number in South Korea, which added 0000 new cases on Monday. But the government eased social distancing curbs with the chuseok thanksgiving holiday approaching. In the capital area starting today, groups of as many as six people can hold private gatherings in the evening if they include those vaccinated.



[Pkg]



In the capital area and other regions that are under level-four social distancing rules, business hours of restaurants and cafes will be extended until 10 p.m. starting today. Only gatherings of up to four people are allowed during the daytime with a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. remaining in place. However, groups of as many as six people can gather together at restaurants and cafes if they include two others that have been vaccinated. In regions that are under level-three curbs, gatherings of up to eight people are allowed anywhere if they include those that have been vaccinated. The government says it will lower social distancing rules and enable people to go back to what is similar to pre-pandemic conditions next month if the effects of vaccinations kick in and the current surge recedes.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "We will also review giving more incentives to those vaccinated, such as easing anti-virus rules."



However, small business owners are still dissatisfied. An emergency umbrella body of small business owners previously organized rallies in the capital area and Busan. It said 3,000 of its members will simultaneously stage single-person protests across the nation on Wednesday.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-in(Small Biz Owners’ Association) : "Most of fully vaccinated people are the elderly. The business curfew is still in effect, limiting our operations to 10 p.m. The government disregards small business owners in carrying out these anti-virus rules."



The average daily tally has inched down for three straight weeks. But it is unclear whether or not this trend indicates a definite decline in infections. The basic reproduction rate, which refers to the number of cases directly caused by an infected individual, stands at 0.98. suggesting the surge of infections is continuing. Despite a drop in cluster infections, the rate of unidentified infections is setting a new high every week. Amid this situation, schools have expanded in-person classes starting today. In level-four regions, in-person classes are open for all of pre-schoolers and first, and second graders at elementary schools. Half of third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders and two thirds of middle school students can go back to school. In level-three areas, all students from kindergarten to high school are attending face-to-face classes.

GOV'T EASES SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES

입력 2021-09-06 15:26:19 수정 2021-09-06 16:46:28 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 infections are still increasing by a four-digit number in South Korea, which added 0000 new cases on Monday. But the government eased social distancing curbs with the chuseok thanksgiving holiday approaching. In the capital area starting today, groups of as many as six people can hold private gatherings in the evening if they include those vaccinated.



[Pkg]



In the capital area and other regions that are under level-four social distancing rules, business hours of restaurants and cafes will be extended until 10 p.m. starting today. Only gatherings of up to four people are allowed during the daytime with a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. remaining in place. However, groups of as many as six people can gather together at restaurants and cafes if they include two others that have been vaccinated. In regions that are under level-three curbs, gatherings of up to eight people are allowed anywhere if they include those that have been vaccinated. The government says it will lower social distancing rules and enable people to go back to what is similar to pre-pandemic conditions next month if the effects of vaccinations kick in and the current surge recedes.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "We will also review giving more incentives to those vaccinated, such as easing anti-virus rules."



However, small business owners are still dissatisfied. An emergency umbrella body of small business owners previously organized rallies in the capital area and Busan. It said 3,000 of its members will simultaneously stage single-person protests across the nation on Wednesday.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-in(Small Biz Owners’ Association) : "Most of fully vaccinated people are the elderly. The business curfew is still in effect, limiting our operations to 10 p.m. The government disregards small business owners in carrying out these anti-virus rules."



The average daily tally has inched down for three straight weeks. But it is unclear whether or not this trend indicates a definite decline in infections. The basic reproduction rate, which refers to the number of cases directly caused by an infected individual, stands at 0.98. suggesting the surge of infections is continuing. Despite a drop in cluster infections, the rate of unidentified infections is setting a new high every week. Amid this situation, schools have expanded in-person classes starting today. In level-four regions, in-person classes are open for all of pre-schoolers and first, and second graders at elementary schools. Half of third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders and two thirds of middle school students can go back to school. In level-three areas, all students from kindergarten to high school are attending face-to-face classes.