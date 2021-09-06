기사 본문 영역

DISTANCING MEASURES AT MILITARY UNITS
입력 2021.09.06 (15:26) 수정 2021.09.06 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Defense Ministry says it will extend level-four social distancing rules at military units for four more weeks until October 3. But it will allow to soldiers to take leave normally. Therefore, up to 20 percent of a unit’s forces can go on leave. But to prevent breakthrough infections, they must undergo COVID-19 tests when returning from leave even if they are fully vaccinated. Service members are also allowed to receive visitors if both sides are fully vaccinated. Social distancing curbs were eased for military officers to enable them to travel and leave the barracks on the condition that they stick to anti-virus rules.
