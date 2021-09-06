기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Ministry says it will extend level-four social distancing rules at military units for four more weeks until October 3. But it will allow to soldiers to take leave normally. Therefore, up to 20 percent of a unit’s forces can go on leave. But to prevent breakthrough infections, they must undergo COVID-19 tests when returning from leave even if they are fully vaccinated. Service members are also allowed to receive visitors if both sides are fully vaccinated. Social distancing curbs were eased for military officers to enable them to travel and leave the barracks on the condition that they stick to anti-virus rules.
The Defense Ministry says it will extend level-four social distancing rules at military units for four more weeks until October 3. But it will allow to soldiers to take leave normally. Therefore, up to 20 percent of a unit’s forces can go on leave. But to prevent breakthrough infections, they must undergo COVID-19 tests when returning from leave even if they are fully vaccinated. Service members are also allowed to receive visitors if both sides are fully vaccinated. Social distancing curbs were eased for military officers to enable them to travel and leave the barracks on the condition that they stick to anti-virus rules.
- DISTANCING MEASURES AT MILITARY UNITS
-
- 입력 2021-09-06 15:26:19
- 수정2021-09-06 16:46:10
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Ministry says it will extend level-four social distancing rules at military units for four more weeks until October 3. But it will allow to soldiers to take leave normally. Therefore, up to 20 percent of a unit’s forces can go on leave. But to prevent breakthrough infections, they must undergo COVID-19 tests when returning from leave even if they are fully vaccinated. Service members are also allowed to receive visitors if both sides are fully vaccinated. Social distancing curbs were eased for military officers to enable them to travel and leave the barracks on the condition that they stick to anti-virus rules.
The Defense Ministry says it will extend level-four social distancing rules at military units for four more weeks until October 3. But it will allow to soldiers to take leave normally. Therefore, up to 20 percent of a unit’s forces can go on leave. But to prevent breakthrough infections, they must undergo COVID-19 tests when returning from leave even if they are fully vaccinated. Service members are also allowed to receive visitors if both sides are fully vaccinated. Social distancing curbs were eased for military officers to enable them to travel and leave the barracks on the condition that they stick to anti-virus rules.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-