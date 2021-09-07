IMPLEMENTATION OF 'WITH CORONA' SYSTEM News Today 입력 2021.09.07 (15:12) 수정 2021.09.07 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Even as the country continues to report four digit COVID-19 daily tallies including 1597 cases on Tuesday with the outbreak not letting up, there are calls urging a transition to a so-called "With Corona" system of coexisting with Covid19 and focusing more on managing seriously ill patients rather than preventive quarantine measures. However the government is still drawing a line to such a change saying a transition can be reviewed when the caseload further decreases.



[Pkg]



The government expressed concerns over the term “with corona.” Officials fear the phrase gives out the impression of easing all quarantine measures to pre-pandemic levels. A change that could severely lower the level of vigilance. Certain conditions like lowered infection rate must be met before discussions on a phased transition toward normal daily life can be considered.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "As vaccinations increase and the virus situation stabilizes, a gradual transition can be sought toward a new quarantine system that seeks harmony with daily life."



On the vaccine front, over 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine whose supply is being delayed have additionally arrived in Korea. Close to 14-hundred vaccine-related mishaps are also confirmed to date. This represents 0.003% of the total. No serious side effects from the incidents have been reported yet. The government laid out measures to prevent faulty vaccine administrations including inspections on the expiration date of all vaccines.



[Soundbite] Kwon Geun-yong(State Vaccine Task Force) : "Medical facilities administering problematic jabs will see their contracts terminated or funding withheld."



Vaccines for the seasonal flu will also be rolled out from next week. Some 14.6 million people including children, the elderly and pregnant women can receive the shots for free starting September 14.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(State Vaccine Task Force) : "There are no time restrictions between the two vaccines so it’s possible to receive both COVID-19 and flu shots on the same day."



While new COVID-19 cases edged down to the 15-hundred range, authorities are concerned increased infections in the wider capital region could fuel a resurgence in the rest of the country during the Chuseok holiday as families travel to hometowns.

IMPLEMENTATION OF 'WITH CORONA' SYSTEM

입력 2021-09-07 15:12:00 수정 2021-09-07 16:48:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Even as the country continues to report four digit COVID-19 daily tallies including 1597 cases on Tuesday with the outbreak not letting up, there are calls urging a transition to a so-called "With Corona" system of coexisting with Covid19 and focusing more on managing seriously ill patients rather than preventive quarantine measures. However the government is still drawing a line to such a change saying a transition can be reviewed when the caseload further decreases.



[Pkg]



The government expressed concerns over the term “with corona.” Officials fear the phrase gives out the impression of easing all quarantine measures to pre-pandemic levels. A change that could severely lower the level of vigilance. Certain conditions like lowered infection rate must be met before discussions on a phased transition toward normal daily life can be considered.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "As vaccinations increase and the virus situation stabilizes, a gradual transition can be sought toward a new quarantine system that seeks harmony with daily life."



On the vaccine front, over 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine whose supply is being delayed have additionally arrived in Korea. Close to 14-hundred vaccine-related mishaps are also confirmed to date. This represents 0.003% of the total. No serious side effects from the incidents have been reported yet. The government laid out measures to prevent faulty vaccine administrations including inspections on the expiration date of all vaccines.



[Soundbite] Kwon Geun-yong(State Vaccine Task Force) : "Medical facilities administering problematic jabs will see their contracts terminated or funding withheld."



Vaccines for the seasonal flu will also be rolled out from next week. Some 14.6 million people including children, the elderly and pregnant women can receive the shots for free starting September 14.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(State Vaccine Task Force) : "There are no time restrictions between the two vaccines so it’s possible to receive both COVID-19 and flu shots on the same day."



While new COVID-19 cases edged down to the 15-hundred range, authorities are concerned increased infections in the wider capital region could fuel a resurgence in the rest of the country during the Chuseok holiday as families travel to hometowns.