DP CANDIDATES' ACTIVITIES AFTER PRIMARIES

[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party’s presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung is promoting his policies after a landslide victory in the first primaries. Lee Nak-yon has suspended his activities after suffering a crushing defeat.
[Pkg]
Lee Jae-myung visited Gangwon-do Province to outline his policies for the region ahead of the primaries scheduled for the weekend. He is emphasizing his policies and seeking to gradually bolster his competitiveness to win his party’s nomination.
[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "I will push for enacting a law for designating Gangwon-do a Special self-governing province for peace so that it can usher in an era of peace between South and North Korea."
The Lee Jae-myung camp appears confident that he has a fair chance of becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. The Lee Nak-yon camp was disappointed to find the gap with Lee Jae-myung to be wider than expected. Appearing at a public event on Monday, Lee Nak-yon did not comment much, and later canceled his schedule for the day.
[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Presidential Candidate) : "(Some say changing your strategies is now inevitable. What are your plans for the primaries?) ..."]
Lee Nak-yon’s campaign pledges for Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do region were announced in writing without his appearance. His camp said Lee Nak-yon was greatly disappointed with the results of the primary elections in Chungcheong-do provinces and needed time to look back on his presidential bid in a cool-headed way. His camp is also discussing modifying its strategies to underscore his strengths rather than verifying Lee Jae-myung’s candidacy. Members of the Democratic Party from Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province and Gangwon-do Province as well as 640,000 members of the public will vote in the primaries this coming weekend. That’s nine times the number of voters from the Chungcheong-do regions. The outcome will show if Lee Jae-myung will strengthen his lead or if Lee Nak-yon will be able to catch up.
