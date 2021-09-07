PPP SETTLES DISPUTE OVER PRIMARY RULES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party has settled an internal dispute over primary rules, as its presidential hopefuls accepted the decision to exclude a clause preventing so-called “adverse selection” and conduct the final round by asking them about their competitiveness against ruling party candidates. However, there is a bone of contention remaining, since no agreement has been reached regarding how to question and verify their competitiveness.
[Pkg]
The People Power Party decided to have party member votes account for 20 percent in the first round of cutoff voting and review the presidential hopefuls’ competitiveness in the final round. It is a compromise between different opinions set forth by the candidates. The decision also guarantees party members’ right to select while respecting the solution devised by the party’s election management committee. All 12 presidential hopefuls agreed to accept the decision. This includes Yoon Seok-youl who demanded the introduction of an anti-adverse selection clause.
[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I gladly accept it, as I promised to support and follow the election committee’s decision."
It is difficult to say the main opposition party has settled the dispute completely. There will likely be more hurdles, when it goes into details regarding how to question the candidates’ competitiveness. This is the point Hong Joon-pyo highlighted.
[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The decision not to include a clause preventing adverse selection must be the conclusion of the dispute. But there are strings attached, meaning our competitiveness will be questioned, when Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung becomes the ruling party’s presidential candidate."]
Another potential bone of contention is how to rate the hopefuls’ competitiveness, which will be determined by the election management committee. Having agreed on primary rules, the main opposition bloc's presidential hopefuls announced their three key policies. However, some highlighted the need to hold a debate, as simply announcing policies proved ineffective in drawing public attention, as shown in a previous similar event.
