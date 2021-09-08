COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS News Today 입력 2021.09.08 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that as of yesterday, nearly 10.5 million people signed up for the relief aid and received around 2.62 trillion won. The Ministry had exempted fees for issuing documents necessary for aid application, such as the copy of resident registration and certificate of family relation. Local government also increased the number of establishments accepting local gift certificates. Such establishments number 170,000 in Seoul and the Gyeonggi-do provincial government plans to do likewise this week.

COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS

입력 2021-09-08 15:03:59 수정 2021-09-08 16:46:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that as of yesterday, nearly 10.5 million people signed up for the relief aid and received around 2.62 trillion won. The Ministry had exempted fees for issuing documents necessary for aid application, such as the copy of resident registration and certificate of family relation. Local government also increased the number of establishments accepting local gift certificates. Such establishments number 170,000 in Seoul and the Gyeonggi-do provincial government plans to do likewise this week.