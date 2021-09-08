COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that as of yesterday, nearly 10.5 million people signed up for the relief aid and received around 2.62 trillion won. The Ministry had exempted fees for issuing documents necessary for aid application, such as the copy of resident registration and certificate of family relation. Local government also increased the number of establishments accepting local gift certificates. Such establishments number 170,000 in Seoul and the Gyeonggi-do provincial government plans to do likewise this week.
