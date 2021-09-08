LEE NAK-YON RESUMES CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.09.08 (15:03) 수정 2021.09.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Nak-yon resumed his campaigning one day after his shocking loss in the Chungcheong region primary race. He vowed to focus more on future plans rather than in negative campaigning in order to win in the southwestern region.



[Pkg]



Lee Nak-yon cancelled all his schedules after a devastating loss in the Chungcheong area primary which he expected a very close race. The former PM visited the grave site of the late President Kim Dae-jung. This is where he goes when troubled and wants to find an answer.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I wanted to tell the late president about the crisis in the primary and ask for his advice."



With only about a month left in the primary, he hasn’t found the right solution. Lee and his campaign staff reviewed their strategies and agreed to focus on the future from now on.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I will focus my policies and messages on the future. My staff and I will not do anything that could be mistaken for negative campaigning."



He apparently believes his attack on the front-runner as a runner-up was perceived as negative campaigning. Lee is ready to resume the race, but he is not strong in Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gangwon-do areas where upcoming primaries are scheduled. That's why he is already eyeing the Honam area, the nation’s southwestern region. On Wednesday he visited Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province to court voters with tailored pledges. On Wednesday he visits Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province to court voters with tailored pledges. His campaign staff believes he can score an upset in the Honam region and must bet all-in to win in the Honam primary. A win there would be important as Honam is the symbol of the DP's legitimacy. Almost 30% of party members are from the region. While front-runner Lee Jae-myung attempts to solidify his lead, Chung Sye-kyun again emphasized he will not join hands with Lee Nak-yon. Park Yong-jin vowed to finish the primary race.

