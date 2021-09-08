DISPUTES SURROUNDING PPP CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.09.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



In the main opposition People Power Party, allegations that former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl, who is running for the PPP presidential ticket, had incited the filing of complaints against pro-government figures is affecting the party atmosphere. Also, PPP presidential hopefuls have presented their policy pledges but with no debate taking place among the contenders, the session reportedly lacked a sense of tension.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl earlier called the allegations surrounding him a conspiracy and politically motivated attack. But most recently, he minced his words.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "(The ruling party wants an investigation by the CIO) I already said what I wanted to say. I hope the case will be handled in whatever way possible."



Yoo Seung-min said the former chief prosecutor must clear the suspicion. He even singled out Kim Woong, his own campaign spokesperson who is implicated in the Yoon allegation.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I again request that Yoon tell us the truth."



Another candidate, Won Hee-ryong, targeted Yoo and Hong Joon-pyo saying the facts surrounding the allegations are unclear.



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I don’t think such an offensive strategy is desirable and it should stop immediately."



Meanwhile in the first policy presentation, the candidates each laid out three campaign pledges. Yoon Seok-youl promised to create jobs while Hong Joon-pyo spoke about constitutional amendment.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I will set up an agency that studies regulations that hinder job creation, and abolish them."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "50 lawmakers for the upper house and 150 for lower house. I am against proportional representation. The presidential term should be 4 years with possible reelection."



Opinions were clearly split when it came to labor policies.



[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyeong(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I want to make a better country for 90% of workers who suffer in the shadow of aristocratic, privileged labor unions."



Each candidate gave a 7 minute speech followed by a question from one other predetermined contender. Some candidates expressed disappointment, as the event lacked depth, and could hardly be called a debate.

