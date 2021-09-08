DISPUTES SURROUNDING PPP CANDIDATES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In the main opposition People Power Party, allegations that former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl, who is running for the PPP presidential ticket, had incited the filing of complaints against pro-government figures is affecting the party atmosphere. Also, PPP presidential hopefuls have presented their policy pledges but with no debate taking place among the contenders, the session reportedly lacked a sense of tension.
[Pkg]
Yoon Seok-youl earlier called the allegations surrounding him a conspiracy and politically motivated attack. But most recently, he minced his words.
[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "(The ruling party wants an investigation by the CIO) I already said what I wanted to say. I hope the case will be handled in whatever way possible."
Yoo Seung-min said the former chief prosecutor must clear the suspicion. He even singled out Kim Woong, his own campaign spokesperson who is implicated in the Yoon allegation.
[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I again request that Yoon tell us the truth."
Another candidate, Won Hee-ryong, targeted Yoo and Hong Joon-pyo saying the facts surrounding the allegations are unclear.
[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I don’t think such an offensive strategy is desirable and it should stop immediately."
Meanwhile in the first policy presentation, the candidates each laid out three campaign pledges. Yoon Seok-youl promised to create jobs while Hong Joon-pyo spoke about constitutional amendment.
[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I will set up an agency that studies regulations that hinder job creation, and abolish them."
[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "50 lawmakers for the upper house and 150 for lower house. I am against proportional representation. The presidential term should be 4 years with possible reelection."
Opinions were clearly split when it came to labor policies.
[Soundbite] Choe Jae-hyeong(PPP Presidential primary candidate) : "I want to make a better country for 90% of workers who suffer in the shadow of aristocratic, privileged labor unions."
Each candidate gave a 7 minute speech followed by a question from one other predetermined contender. Some candidates expressed disappointment, as the event lacked depth, and could hardly be called a debate.
- DISPUTES SURROUNDING PPP CANDIDATES
