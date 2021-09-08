NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party representative Kim Woong held a press conference today and said that he cannot recall whether he had received bills of indictment against politicians in the ruling bloc. Kim is a central figure in the allegation that he had delivered complaint reports on pro-government figures from then-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s close associate to the party ahead of last year’s general election. He said that he didn’t have time to read all the documents given to him because he was preoccupied with campaigning during the last general election and that he passed the complaints to the PPP immediately after he had received them.

Billboard announced yesterday that BTS’ global hit “Butter” reclaimed number one spot on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix, after sliding down to seventh place last week. This marks the 10th week of “Butter” taking the top spot in the Hot 100 chart and the longest dominance by a song this year.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-09-08 15:03:59 수정 2021-09-08 16:46:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party representative Kim Woong held a press conference today and said that he cannot recall whether he had received bills of indictment against politicians in the ruling bloc. Kim is a central figure in the allegation that he had delivered complaint reports on pro-government figures from then-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s close associate to the party ahead of last year’s general election. He said that he didn’t have time to read all the documents given to him because he was preoccupied with campaigning during the last general election and that he passed the complaints to the PPP immediately after he had received them.

Billboard announced yesterday that BTS’ global hit “Butter” reclaimed number one spot on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix, after sliding down to seventh place last week. This marks the 10th week of “Butter” taking the top spot in the Hot 100 chart and the longest dominance by a song this year.