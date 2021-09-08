기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.09.08 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.08 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

People Power Party representative Kim Woong held a press conference today and said that he cannot recall whether he had received bills of indictment against politicians in the ruling bloc. Kim is a central figure in the allegation that he had delivered complaint reports on pro-government figures from then-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s close associate to the party ahead of last year’s general election. He said that he didn’t have time to read all the documents given to him because he was preoccupied with campaigning during the last general election and that he passed the complaints to the PPP immediately after he had received them.
Billboard announced yesterday that BTS’ global hit “Butter” reclaimed number one spot on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix, after sliding down to seventh place last week. This marks the 10th week of “Butter” taking the top spot in the Hot 100 chart and the longest dominance by a song this year.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2021-09-08 15:03:59
    • 수정2021-09-08 16:46:21
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

People Power Party representative Kim Woong held a press conference today and said that he cannot recall whether he had received bills of indictment against politicians in the ruling bloc. Kim is a central figure in the allegation that he had delivered complaint reports on pro-government figures from then-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s close associate to the party ahead of last year’s general election. He said that he didn’t have time to read all the documents given to him because he was preoccupied with campaigning during the last general election and that he passed the complaints to the PPP immediately after he had received them.
Billboard announced yesterday that BTS’ global hit “Butter” reclaimed number one spot on Billboard Hot 100, thanks to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix, after sliding down to seventh place last week. This marks the 10th week of “Butter” taking the top spot in the Hot 100 chart and the longest dominance by a song this year.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!