HYUNDAI'S PLAN ON ECO-FRIENDLY VEHICLES News Today 입력 2021.09.08 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



As the world increasingly responds to climate change, global carmakers are in a race to develop environment friendly vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group has also joined the cause, announcing a shift to hydrogen powered cars. In a global first, it has declared to produce only fuel cell and electric vehicles for all its commercial lineup.



[Pkg]



A huge truck runs while giving out fumes. Car emission is one of the main culprits of air pollution and increased carbon footprint. An unmanned self-driving hydrogen powered truck emits zero gas. Hyundai Motor Group has decided to go fully hydrogen and electric for all new bus and truck models. Though it applies only to commercial cars, such a complete shift to green vehicles is the first in the world.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-sun(Hyundai Motor Group Chairman)



As hydrogen cars are lighter than electric ones, the fuel cell technology is expected to be applied mostly to large trucks. A hydrogen fueled truck that can cover a thousand kilometers with one charge is currently being developed.



[Soundbite] Han Byeong-hwa(Eugene Investment Co.) : "With most commercial vehicles, due to the weight, hydrogen cars are more advantageous than EVs and Hyundai seems to have made this point."



Until now, in most countries, the shift to green in automobiles mainly involved EVs. Mercedes-Benz vowed to go electric with all its new cars in 4 years time. Volvo declared it will sell only electric and hybrid cars in 4 years. Against this backdrop, the South Korean carmaker is pledging to go big on hydrogen vehicles. However, many tasks lie ahead, such as building more hydrogen charging stations and addressing safety concerns.



[Soundbite] Lee Deok-hwan(Honorary professor, Sogang University) : "The presence of risks was witnessed through the explosion incident in Gangneung. Developing technology to ensure safety must come first."



In an effort to deal with issues related to the hydrogen industry and facilitate an overall hydrogen economy, ten Korean conglomerates have joined forces to launch a consultation body on Wednesday.

