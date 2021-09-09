S. KOREA REPORTS 2,049 CASES News Today 입력 2021.09.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.09.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 cases have again jumped by more than 2,000, with the so-called weekend effect waning. In particular, the capital area reported 1,400 positive patients and is again emerging as the epicenter of the swell. This is why there are concerns that the surge could spread to other regions, when travels and movements increase during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday later this month. The government predicted it would be possible to discuss gradually returning to pre-pandemic conditions starting in November.



[Pkg]



South Korea added 2,049 new COVID-19 cases. Of them, 1,407 cases came from the capital area and there are no signs in sight that the wave could subside soon. A gym in Seoul reported a COVID-19 infection last Saturday. The number of positive patients linked to the facility rose to 12 in three days COVID-19 cases again jumped by over 2,000 because of cluster infections like this. It is also due to a 37 percent surge in patients whose infection routes are yet unknown and being investigated. The nation’s weekly tally dropped to the 1,600 level, compared to a month ago. But the capital area reported far more than 1,100 cases on average. More foreigners are testing positive. Last week, they represented over 15 percent of the total infections reported in the nation. Travelling and overall movements grew for two straight weeks nationwide. Health authorities are viewing this trend as a dangerous sign that the COVID-19 spread could further pick up with the Chuseok holiday approaching.



[Soundbite] Kang Do-tae(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "The next four weeks are a watershed in determining whether or not we could move closer to pre-pandemic normalcy."



With the goal to vaccinate 70 percent of the nation’s population by late October, the government plans to define the concept of a new normal anti-coronavirus strategy and set detailed rules . It will review switching to the so-called “living with corona” scheme starting in November.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "We plan to phase in these new anti-coronavirus measures starting in November. Therefore, quarantine efforts in September are particularly crucial."



However, health officials are stressing that the transition doesn't mean the easing of the mask-wearing mandate.

