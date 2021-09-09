INFECTIONS SURGE AMID IN-PERSON CLASSES News Today 입력 2021.09.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.09.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Education Ministry says COVID-19 infections among students are increasing again, as schools are holding more in-person classes in the fall semester. According to the ministry, a daily average of 177.4 students tested positive between September 2 and 8 and this is the second largest number, following this year’s high of 179 posted in mid-August. Vice Education Minister Jung Jong-chul declined to elaborate on the possible correlation between expanded in-person classes and rising cases among children.

INFECTIONS SURGE AMID IN-PERSON CLASSES

[Anchor Lead]



