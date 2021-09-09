기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INFECTIONS SURGE AMID IN-PERSON CLASSES
입력 2021.09.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.09.09 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Education Ministry says COVID-19 infections among students are increasing again, as schools are holding more in-person classes in the fall semester. According to the ministry, a daily average of 177.4 students tested positive between September 2 and 8 and this is the second largest number, following this year’s high of 179 posted in mid-August. Vice Education Minister Jung Jong-chul declined to elaborate on the possible correlation between expanded in-person classes and rising cases among children.
  • INFECTIONS SURGE AMID IN-PERSON CLASSES
    • 입력 2021-09-09 15:15:14
    • 수정2021-09-09 16:46:33
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Education Ministry says COVID-19 infections among students are increasing again, as schools are holding more in-person classes in the fall semester. According to the ministry, a daily average of 177.4 students tested positive between September 2 and 8 and this is the second largest number, following this year’s high of 179 posted in mid-August. Vice Education Minister Jung Jong-chul declined to elaborate on the possible correlation between expanded in-person classes and rising cases among children.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!