SMALL BUSINESSES' PROTEST

[Anchor Lead]



With the pandemic and subsequent distancing measures dragging on longer than expected, self-employed businessmen in financial trouble held vehicle protests in nine cities across the nation. They called for the removal of the current capacity and business hour restrictions. The police cracked down on them for holding illegal assemblies.



[Pkg]



Vehicles flashing the emergency lights drive by slowly. These vehicles belong to self-employed business owners protesting the government’s extended social distancing measures.



[Soundbite] Oh Byeong-hun(Owner, Internet cafe) : "I was never able to run my business during the normal operating hours and I lose 10 million won every two weeks. I’ve lost all my savings and now I’m in debt."



The owners of small businesses asked for the removal of the top cap for customers and business hour restrictions and also, for the government to consider their opinions when establishing new disease control policies. They also demanded that self-employed businessmen be included in the loss compensation committee so that the restricted establishments can be properly reimbursed for their financial loss.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-ho(Co-chair, Small Business Emergency Measures Committee) : "The compensation covers about a month’s rent. That’s not nearly enough. We wonder how our losses will be compensated in the future."



The latest protest was held in nine cities nationwide, including Seoul and Busan. The police estimate that some 2,000 vehicles took part in the protest in all, with roughly 120 in Seoul alone. The police view these protests as illegal assembly, citing the level four distancing guidelines,that stipulates that all assemblies except for one-person demonstrations are considered illegal. Checkpoints were set up at Yeouido and around ten different locations along the anticipated protest route. Commotions ensued when vehicles with emergency lights were blocked from entering the areas.



[Soundbite] Car protest participant(VOICE MODIFIED) : "Isn’t it also illegal to stop me from running my business?"



The police are looking into investigating the protest organizers and participants for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act and the Assembly and Demonstration Act.

