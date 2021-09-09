기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea held a late-night military parade early this morning to mark the regime’s foundation day. The South Korean military started analyzing North Korea’s activity after detecting the signs of the parade. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a military parade but did not deliver a public address.
It appears North Korea held a military parade on September 9th to mark the regime’s foundation day. NK News, a U.S.-based website specializing in North Korean affairs, citing its source, said at around midnight, sounds of airplanes filled the skies above Pyongyang and fireworks started, which might have been indicators that a military parade was underway. The news source added that the military parade in Pyongyang appears to have ended around 1 a.m. An official with the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed there were signs the regime held a military parade and added that South Korea is closely monitoring the situation and that details require additional analysis. It has been confirmed that Kim Jong-un attended the event but did not deliver an official message in a public address. North Korea held a late-night military parade on October 10th last year to mark the establishment of the Workers’ Party. Since the Korea Central TV aired the taped footage of the early morning event that evening, the latest military celebration is likely to be broadcasted this evening.
- N. KOREA HOLDS MILITARY PARADE
