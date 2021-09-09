COASTAL EROSION THREATENS NEIGHBORHOOD

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A serious coastal erosion was observed recently at a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. The erosion took place rapidly over a large area, which even college professors specializing in erosion acknowledge as unusual. Since the erosion is threatening nearby homes and coastal roads, experts noted that it is pressing to find the causes of such devastating erosion and come up with appropriate measures.
[Pkg]
This is a beach popular among tourists in Gangneung. The sand has been washed away to uncover a water pipe buried deep underneath. Even the facilities for tourists have been washed away. There has been coastal erosion every year, but never to this extent.
[Soundbite] Hwang Jong-chan(Resident) : "It’s an eyesore and dangerous to have so much sand washed away. It’s an unprecedented phenomenon."
This comparison shot of the area three years ago clearly shows how much sand has been lost. Residents say that the recent erosion occurred in just 20 days. Even college researchers who have studied erosion in Korea’s east coast for over 20 years acknowledge that this phenomenon is very unusual. The erosion took place very rapidly over a large area, but they could not find a definite cause like artificial interference.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Dept. of Earth and Environmental Engineering, Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "I’ve never seen a phenomenon like this. I believe the climate or marine environment is changing rapidly."
Experts predict that if the situation isn’t dealt with, the loss of retaining walls could threaten the coastal roads and nearby homes. The erosion of the eastern coasts of Korea has worsened over the years due to such factors as the rising sea level. Experts, therefore, note that it is urgent to find the cause and come up with appropriate measures.
A serious coastal erosion was observed recently at a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. The erosion took place rapidly over a large area, which even college professors specializing in erosion acknowledge as unusual. Since the erosion is threatening nearby homes and coastal roads, experts noted that it is pressing to find the causes of such devastating erosion and come up with appropriate measures.
[Pkg]
This is a beach popular among tourists in Gangneung. The sand has been washed away to uncover a water pipe buried deep underneath. Even the facilities for tourists have been washed away. There has been coastal erosion every year, but never to this extent.
[Soundbite] Hwang Jong-chan(Resident) : "It’s an eyesore and dangerous to have so much sand washed away. It’s an unprecedented phenomenon."
This comparison shot of the area three years ago clearly shows how much sand has been lost. Residents say that the recent erosion occurred in just 20 days. Even college researchers who have studied erosion in Korea’s east coast for over 20 years acknowledge that this phenomenon is very unusual. The erosion took place very rapidly over a large area, but they could not find a definite cause like artificial interference.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Dept. of Earth and Environmental Engineering, Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "I’ve never seen a phenomenon like this. I believe the climate or marine environment is changing rapidly."
Experts predict that if the situation isn’t dealt with, the loss of retaining walls could threaten the coastal roads and nearby homes. The erosion of the eastern coasts of Korea has worsened over the years due to such factors as the rising sea level. Experts, therefore, note that it is urgent to find the cause and come up with appropriate measures.
- COASTAL EROSION THREATENS NEIGHBORHOOD
-
- 입력 2021-09-09 15:15:15
- 수정2021-09-09 16:46:34
[Anchor Lead]
A serious coastal erosion was observed recently at a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. The erosion took place rapidly over a large area, which even college professors specializing in erosion acknowledge as unusual. Since the erosion is threatening nearby homes and coastal roads, experts noted that it is pressing to find the causes of such devastating erosion and come up with appropriate measures.
[Pkg]
This is a beach popular among tourists in Gangneung. The sand has been washed away to uncover a water pipe buried deep underneath. Even the facilities for tourists have been washed away. There has been coastal erosion every year, but never to this extent.
[Soundbite] Hwang Jong-chan(Resident) : "It’s an eyesore and dangerous to have so much sand washed away. It’s an unprecedented phenomenon."
This comparison shot of the area three years ago clearly shows how much sand has been lost. Residents say that the recent erosion occurred in just 20 days. Even college researchers who have studied erosion in Korea’s east coast for over 20 years acknowledge that this phenomenon is very unusual. The erosion took place very rapidly over a large area, but they could not find a definite cause like artificial interference.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Dept. of Earth and Environmental Engineering, Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "I’ve never seen a phenomenon like this. I believe the climate or marine environment is changing rapidly."
Experts predict that if the situation isn’t dealt with, the loss of retaining walls could threaten the coastal roads and nearby homes. The erosion of the eastern coasts of Korea has worsened over the years due to such factors as the rising sea level. Experts, therefore, note that it is urgent to find the cause and come up with appropriate measures.
A serious coastal erosion was observed recently at a beach in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province. The erosion took place rapidly over a large area, which even college professors specializing in erosion acknowledge as unusual. Since the erosion is threatening nearby homes and coastal roads, experts noted that it is pressing to find the causes of such devastating erosion and come up with appropriate measures.
[Pkg]
This is a beach popular among tourists in Gangneung. The sand has been washed away to uncover a water pipe buried deep underneath. Even the facilities for tourists have been washed away. There has been coastal erosion every year, but never to this extent.
[Soundbite] Hwang Jong-chan(Resident) : "It’s an eyesore and dangerous to have so much sand washed away. It’s an unprecedented phenomenon."
This comparison shot of the area three years ago clearly shows how much sand has been lost. Residents say that the recent erosion occurred in just 20 days. Even college researchers who have studied erosion in Korea’s east coast for over 20 years acknowledge that this phenomenon is very unusual. The erosion took place very rapidly over a large area, but they could not find a definite cause like artificial interference.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim In-ho(Dept. of Earth and Environmental Engineering, Kangwon Nat’l Univ.) : "I’ve never seen a phenomenon like this. I believe the climate or marine environment is changing rapidly."
Experts predict that if the situation isn’t dealt with, the loss of retaining walls could threaten the coastal roads and nearby homes. The erosion of the eastern coasts of Korea has worsened over the years due to such factors as the rising sea level. Experts, therefore, note that it is urgent to find the cause and come up with appropriate measures.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-