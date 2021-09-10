DAILY CASES SHOW NO SIGNS OF ABATING News Today 입력 2021.09.10 (15:42) 수정 2021.09.10 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 continues to spread with the Seoul capital region reporting twice the number of cases per 100,000 people than other areas. Authorities warn that a bigger surge may come if Koreans let their guards down during the coming Chuseok holiday. At this rate of vaccination, however, the transmission is likely to decline in mid to late September.



[Pkg]



Another cluster infection occurred in Garak Market in Seoul. It has been four months since more than 100 cases were reported here. Forty people tested positive since September 2nd when the first case was found, One wholesaler had to stop bidding.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-cheol(Infectious Disease Control Division, Seoul City Hall) : "We’re investigating those who came to work even after they became symptomatic."



South Korea recorded 1892 new cases as of midnight Friday. Seoul and Gyeonggi region each reported over 600 cases. Containing the spread in the capital and surrounding areas appears to be harder than expected. The average daily tally in the capital region last week was 1,181, up 56 cases than the previous week. In contrast, the daily average in the non-capital areas decreased by 65 and recorded 500 cases. 4.5 cases were reported per 100,000 people in the Seoul metropolitan region. This is twice the number reported in most areas outside of non capital areas, except for the Chungcheong region. The Chuseok holiday is coming up in less than ten days. Authorities warn increased travel could cause the virus to spread from the capital region to other areas, just like during the Summer vacation season.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Response Bureau) : "Cases are still rising in the capital region. If the surge cannot be contained in the capital region, it could spread to other areas during the Chuseok holiday."



The government still believe, the surge may die down by mid or late September if the current rate of vaccination continues. By that time, thanks to vaccination, the nation should be able to see fewer transmissions and critical cases. However, authorities asked for the public’s cooperation as such a projection is possible only when people follow disease control measures and don’t let their guards down.

DAILY CASES SHOW NO SIGNS OF ABATING

입력 2021-09-10 15:42:32 수정 2021-09-10 16:49:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 continues to spread with the Seoul capital region reporting twice the number of cases per 100,000 people than other areas. Authorities warn that a bigger surge may come if Koreans let their guards down during the coming Chuseok holiday. At this rate of vaccination, however, the transmission is likely to decline in mid to late September.



[Pkg]



Another cluster infection occurred in Garak Market in Seoul. It has been four months since more than 100 cases were reported here. Forty people tested positive since September 2nd when the first case was found, One wholesaler had to stop bidding.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-cheol(Infectious Disease Control Division, Seoul City Hall) : "We’re investigating those who came to work even after they became symptomatic."



South Korea recorded 1892 new cases as of midnight Friday. Seoul and Gyeonggi region each reported over 600 cases. Containing the spread in the capital and surrounding areas appears to be harder than expected. The average daily tally in the capital region last week was 1,181, up 56 cases than the previous week. In contrast, the daily average in the non-capital areas decreased by 65 and recorded 500 cases. 4.5 cases were reported per 100,000 people in the Seoul metropolitan region. This is twice the number reported in most areas outside of non capital areas, except for the Chungcheong region. The Chuseok holiday is coming up in less than ten days. Authorities warn increased travel could cause the virus to spread from the capital region to other areas, just like during the Summer vacation season.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Response Bureau) : "Cases are still rising in the capital region. If the surge cannot be contained in the capital region, it could spread to other areas during the Chuseok holiday."



The government still believe, the surge may die down by mid or late September if the current rate of vaccination continues. By that time, thanks to vaccination, the nation should be able to see fewer transmissions and critical cases. However, authorities asked for the public’s cooperation as such a projection is possible only when people follow disease control measures and don’t let their guards down.