COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS
입력 2021.09.10 (15:42) 수정 2021.09.10 (16:49) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Interior Ministry said Friday that 5.3 trillion won was paid out in COVID-19 relief funds to 21 million people as of Thursday since applications began on Monday. This accounts for 41% of the population and 49% of those eligible. A designated day rule applied this week but starting Saturday, anyone who has yet to claim the payouts can apply. Also from Monday, offline applications will begin at local admin offices and banks for people not familiar with the Internet to apply for the checks.
