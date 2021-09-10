COMPETITION BETWEEN DP CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.09.10 (15:42) 수정 2021.09.10 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party’s primary candidate Lee Jae-myung continues an offensive against main opposition People Power Party’s Yoon Seok-youl over political meddling allegations when he served as prosecutor general. Lee Nak-yon who offered to give up his parliamentary seat is visiting the Jeollado region for the third day. Also the turnout in the first electoral college vote in DP’s primary has surpassed 70%.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung continues to attack former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl over allegations that he incited the filing of complaints against pro-government figures. In a strongly worded criticism, Lee said Yoon was not a prosecutor for justice who investigated corruption but rather a corrupt prosecutor cloaked under the name of justice.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential primary candidate(KBS1 radio show)) : "I don’t understand the excuse that his subordinates, out of loyalty, did such things behind his back for the sake of Yoon’s family."



Meanwhile Lee Nak-yon who earlier offered to step down as lawmaker continues to campaign in the Jeollado province region for the third straight day. He also reiterated his decision to give up his parliamentary badge despite party leadership talking him out of it. To make his intent clear, Lee has been removing his belongings out of his National Assembly office.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Presidential primary candidate) : "The declaration to give up parliamentary seat is an expression of my will to seek victory in the presidential election by exerting utmost efforts."



Two other ruling party presidential hopefuls trailing in the polls both visited Gangwondo Province to win support.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(DP Presidential primary candidate) : "If Lee Jae-myung is the one to defeat Yoon Seok-youl, I am the person to beat Hong Joon-pyo."



[Soundbite] Choo Mi-ae(DP Presidential primary candidate) : "Investigation belongs to the police and indictments to the prosecution. They should all find their original place."



The turnout in online voting by party members who pay membership fees and are based in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has recorded 63%. Ballot counting is scheduled for Saturday. Considering 40% recorded in Chungcheong-do Province, the turnout has sharply gone up. Also in the public electoral college vote comprising of 640-thousand citizens whose outcome will be out this weekend, the turnout in online voting alone has exceeded 70%. At this pace, by this weekend, results will be in for about 30% of the total electoral college. The coming weekend will be critical to determine whether the current frontrunners will cement their lead or those behind will manage to catch up.

