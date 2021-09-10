NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.10 (15:42) 수정 2021.09.10 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.

The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-09-10 15:42:33 수정 2021-09-10 16:49:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.

The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.