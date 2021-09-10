기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.
The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.
The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-09-10 15:42:33
- 수정2021-09-10 16:49:17
[Anchor Lead]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.
The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has launched an investigation into political meddling allegations involving former prosecutor general and opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl. Five prosecutors and investigators carried out a raid at the National Assembly office of lawmaker Kim Woong on Friday morning. Incited by a prosecution official, Kim is accused of handing complaints against pro-government figures to his own People Power Party ahead of last year’s general elections.
The Bank of Korea said Friday that last month posted a net outflow of 5.2 trillion won in foreign investment in domestic stocks. The central bank attributes the expanded net runoff to the pandemic resurgence and concerns over the sluggish chip sector. The BOK added the won-dollar exchange rate continues to climb setting new yearly highs due to a number of reasons including the virus surge and demand for currency exchange resulting from foreign sale of Korean shares.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-