S. KOREA REPORTS 1,433 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.09.13

[Anchor Lead]



1,433 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Korea for Monday. The government’s goal to get 70 percent of the country’s population vaccinated by Chuseok seems feasible. Special virus prevention measures took effect on Monday ahead of the holiday period. In-person visitations at nursing homes and other facilities will likely be possible for the fully vaccinated.



[Pkg]



More than 33 million South Koreans have received their first shot. That’s 64.6 percent of the population. Last Saturday some 320,000 people got immunized. More than 3.15 mn people received their first shot over the past week. Vaccination rate has gone up by more than 6 percentage points. Some 2.8 million people need to receive their first dose to have 70 percent of the population get their first jab before Chuseok. That’s feasible given that some 600,000 people get vaccinated daily, including those with vaccine appointments and those using leftover vaccines via social media. By the end of October, more than 70 percent of the population would have been fully vaccinated in South Korea. To speed up vaccinations, the government will make sure the public has access to leftover vaccines as second doses after Chuseok. Special virus prevention measures took effect on Monday ahead of the holiday period. In-person visitations are allowed at nursing homes nationwide for visitors and patients who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks ago.



[Soundbite] Choi Kyu-dong(CEO of assisted living facility) : "Visitations are permitted at certain time slots in certain areas for a limited number of people. It will be extremely restricted. Safety is as important as visiting the elderly."



To prepare for increased travel, temporary screening stations will be set up at 13 major train stations, bus terminals and highway resting areas. Inspections will be conducted at supermarket chains and traditional markets. Health authorities urge the unvaccinated to avoid traveling during the upcoming holiday period.

