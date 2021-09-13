기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says it received over the weekend nearly 3,300 reports of suspected side effects following COVID-19 vaccinations. They include two deaths, 59 cases of serious allergic responses and eleven patients suffering from anaphylaxis. But it has not been confirmed yet whether or not they are directly associated with coronavirus vaccines. Health authorities plan to look into the possible correlation between vaccinations and such severe cases. As of the midnight on Monday, the accumulated number of suspected vaccine adverse events reached more than 216,000.
The Foreign Ministry has extended a special warning against overseas trips for the seventh time. The latest extension will be effective from Tuesday to October 13. The ministry first issued such an alert in March last year and has extended it once a month. A special travel advisory is issued when there are urgent short-term risks for South Koreans traveling abroad. It falls between the second and third-grade warnings against overseas trips.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2021-09-13 15:07:27
    • 수정2021-09-13 16:47:08
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says it received over the weekend nearly 3,300 reports of suspected side effects following COVID-19 vaccinations. They include two deaths, 59 cases of serious allergic responses and eleven patients suffering from anaphylaxis. But it has not been confirmed yet whether or not they are directly associated with coronavirus vaccines. Health authorities plan to look into the possible correlation between vaccinations and such severe cases. As of the midnight on Monday, the accumulated number of suspected vaccine adverse events reached more than 216,000.
The Foreign Ministry has extended a special warning against overseas trips for the seventh time. The latest extension will be effective from Tuesday to October 13. The ministry first issued such an alert in March last year and has extended it once a month. A special travel advisory is issued when there are urgent short-term risks for South Koreans traveling abroad. It falls between the second and third-grade warnings against overseas trips.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!