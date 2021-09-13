NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says it received over the weekend nearly 3,300 reports of suspected side effects following COVID-19 vaccinations. They include two deaths, 59 cases of serious allergic responses and eleven patients suffering from anaphylaxis. But it has not been confirmed yet whether or not they are directly associated with coronavirus vaccines. Health authorities plan to look into the possible correlation between vaccinations and such severe cases. As of the midnight on Monday, the accumulated number of suspected vaccine adverse events reached more than 216,000.

The Foreign Ministry has extended a special warning against overseas trips for the seventh time. The latest extension will be effective from Tuesday to October 13. The ministry first issued such an alert in March last year and has extended it once a month. A special travel advisory is issued when there are urgent short-term risks for South Koreans traveling abroad. It falls between the second and third-grade warnings against overseas trips.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-09-13 15:07:27 수정 2021-09-13 16:47:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says it received over the weekend nearly 3,300 reports of suspected side effects following COVID-19 vaccinations. They include two deaths, 59 cases of serious allergic responses and eleven patients suffering from anaphylaxis. But it has not been confirmed yet whether or not they are directly associated with coronavirus vaccines. Health authorities plan to look into the possible correlation between vaccinations and such severe cases. As of the midnight on Monday, the accumulated number of suspected vaccine adverse events reached more than 216,000.

The Foreign Ministry has extended a special warning against overseas trips for the seventh time. The latest extension will be effective from Tuesday to October 13. The ministry first issued such an alert in March last year and has extended it once a month. A special travel advisory is issued when there are urgent short-term risks for South Koreans traveling abroad. It falls between the second and third-grade warnings against overseas trips.