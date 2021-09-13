SCANDAL SURROUNDING 2020 GENERAL ELECTION News Today 입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party is in the doldrums because of the allegation that Yoon Seok-youl ordered prosecutors to prepare criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of the 2020 general election. The political circles are now at odds over a speculation that NIS chief Park Ji-won meddled in the scandal. The person who reported the scandal allegedly met with Park after reporting the case to an online media outlet and before the first media report was released.



[Pkg]



Cho Sung-eun, who reported the allegation of Yoon Seok-youl’s political meddling, was on the People Party’s emergency committee in 2016. The committee was headed at the time by the incumbent National Intelligence Service Chief Park Ji-won. When the Party for Democracy and Peace was founded in 2018, Cho registered with it. She claims to have met Park in August because of their political ties. Nothing is known about what the two talked about. The mere fact that they met was enough to spark new suspicions. The People Power Party is demanding that the so-called Park Ji-won Gate be investigated.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chairman, People Power Party) : "This image clearly shows them having a very private conversation."



Yoon Seok-youl’s camp is threatening to report Park to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Soundbite] Chang Je-won(Yoon Seok-youl’s camp) : "Their phones must be seized and analyzed to find out what they talked about."



The opposition camp seems determined to pass the blame to the Moon administration for meddling in the presidential election. Cho says she did not consider seeking advice from Park because he has personal connections with Yoon Seok-youl. She wrote on social media, “Accusing me, a young woman with little experience, of having an influential figure behind me is insulting and intimidating.” The DP also blasted critics by saying that attacking “the messenger” is a widely used method to cloud the issue. The ruling and opposition parties clashed again as the interpellation session resumed on Monday.

SCANDAL SURROUNDING 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

입력 2021-09-13 15:07:28 수정 2021-09-13 16:47:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party is in the doldrums because of the allegation that Yoon Seok-youl ordered prosecutors to prepare criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of the 2020 general election. The political circles are now at odds over a speculation that NIS chief Park Ji-won meddled in the scandal. The person who reported the scandal allegedly met with Park after reporting the case to an online media outlet and before the first media report was released.



[Pkg]



Cho Sung-eun, who reported the allegation of Yoon Seok-youl’s political meddling, was on the People Party’s emergency committee in 2016. The committee was headed at the time by the incumbent National Intelligence Service Chief Park Ji-won. When the Party for Democracy and Peace was founded in 2018, Cho registered with it. She claims to have met Park in August because of their political ties. Nothing is known about what the two talked about. The mere fact that they met was enough to spark new suspicions. The People Power Party is demanding that the so-called Park Ji-won Gate be investigated.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chairman, People Power Party) : "This image clearly shows them having a very private conversation."



Yoon Seok-youl’s camp is threatening to report Park to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Soundbite] Chang Je-won(Yoon Seok-youl’s camp) : "Their phones must be seized and analyzed to find out what they talked about."



The opposition camp seems determined to pass the blame to the Moon administration for meddling in the presidential election. Cho says she did not consider seeking advice from Park because he has personal connections with Yoon Seok-youl. She wrote on social media, “Accusing me, a young woman with little experience, of having an influential figure behind me is insulting and intimidating.” The DP also blasted critics by saying that attacking “the messenger” is a widely used method to cloud the issue. The ruling and opposition parties clashed again as the interpellation session resumed on Monday.