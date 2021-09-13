기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kim Myeong-soo says that in order to safeguard the independence of the judiciary system as guaranteed under the Constitution, it is necessary for judges to have courage and a sense of duty to champion justice. Kim also underscored the importance of self-examination for court officials in obtaining public trust, asking them to hold a mature attitude and listen to public opinions and criticism that are sometimes contradictory and stinging.
- CHIEF JUSTICE STRESSES PUBLIC TRUST
[Anchor Lead]
