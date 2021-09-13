CHIEF JUSTICE STRESSES PUBLIC TRUST News Today 입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kim Myeong-soo says that in order to safeguard the independence of the judiciary system as guaranteed under the Constitution, it is necessary for judges to have courage and a sense of duty to champion justice. Kim also underscored the importance of self-examination for court officials in obtaining public trust, asking them to hold a mature attitude and listen to public opinions and criticism that are sometimes contradictory and stinging.

