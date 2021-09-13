N. KOREA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW MISSILE News Today 입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea announced that it had launched new long-range cruise missiles. The regime boasted that the missile test was a success as it hit the target and met all design requirements. The South Korean military has begun its analysis of North Korea’s latest missile test.



North Korea announced that it has successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles. The Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that the missiles, developed by the Academy of National Defense Science, were tested successfully over the weekend. The missiles flew along the elliptical and figure-eight flight tracks set over North Korean territory and waters for roughly two hours before hitting the target 1,500 kilometers away. The KCNA added that the missiles satisfied all technical indicators such as the newly developed turbine engine thrust. It also boasted that the missiles met all the design requirements, such as flight control and guided accuracy, enhanced by the compound inducive coupling method, and thus proved the effectiveness and practicality of weapons system operation. The KCNA also stressed the strategic significance of the latest missile development. It said the missiles ensure the North’s security and give the country another deterrence against the military actions from hostile forces. The missile tests were overseen by Workers’ Party secretary Pak Jong-Chon and Kim Jong-sik, an official of the party's Machine-building Industry Department. There was no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having attended the tests. Pyongyang also released photographs of missiles being launched from a mobile launcher which appeared in past military parades. The South Korean military said intelligence authorities of Seoul and Washington are working closely together to analyze the recent event.

