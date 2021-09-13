S. KOREA-U.S.-JAPAN TALKS News Today 입력 2021.09.13 (15:07) 수정 2021.09.13 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



In the wake of North Korea’s announcement of its latest missile tests, tripartite talks among South Korea, the United States and Japan is underway in Tokyo to resume dialogue with and provide humanitarian aid to North Korea. It remains to be seen whether the two-day meeting is going to produce a meaningful agreement to resolve those issues.



[Pkg]



South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, left for Japan Sunday. The Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs is scheduled to hold a bilateral or trilateral meeting with the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Takehiro Funakoshi in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs and Sung Kim, the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy.



[Soundbite] Noh Kyu-duk(Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs) : "I will talk with Japan and the United States. I hope to have productive meetings to bring progress in the Korean peninsula peace process."



It has been about three months since the three chief representatives for North Korean affairs met. Their last meeting was in Seoul in June. Since then, North Korea has shown signs of reactivating the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon... and held a military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of the regime’s establishment in the early hours of September 9th. The three chief envoys are expected to examine the situation on the Peninsula and find ways to resume the long-stalled talks with Pyongyang. Noh said that progress has been made between Seoul and Washington in pushing for joint humanitarian cooperation projects in North Korea. He also plans to share with the Japanese government what had been agreed between Seoul and Washington so far.



[Soundbite] Noh Kyu-duk(Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs) : "I will explain to the Japanese government what has been discussed between South Korea and the U.S. and also talk about ways to cooperate with the Japanese government."



However, North Korea’s announcement on Monday about cruise missile tests has given a new variable for talks. Experts still project the three officials would produce an agreement on humanitarian cooperation projects in fields like public health, disease control, hygiene and drinking water.

