COVID-19 SPREADS IN CAPITAL REGION News Today 입력 2021.09.14 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 continues to spread quickly in the Seoul metropolitan area and could spread nationwide if travel increases during the Chuseok holiday. Meanwhile, 70 percent of the country’s population will likely get their first shot before the holiday.



[Pkg]



A market in Songpa-gu District, Seoul. More than a hundred coronavirus cases have been confirmed here since the first infection was reported on September 2. Cases in the greater Seoul area now surpass 75 percent of total local cases.



[Soundbite] Park Young-jun(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There are many undetected cases and travel has increased as schools reopen."



Vaccinations are gaining speed. More than 66 percent of the population have received their first dose. However, risk factors for a nationwide outbreak remain, such as breakthrough infections, increased travel and schools reopening. To prevent infections in schools, many are calling for immunizing children over 12 years of age earlier than the initial fourth quarter schedule.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The Pfizer vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine to have been approved for children aged 12-17. The Moderna vaccine is currently awaiting approval."



Over the past weekend, there were 3,200 more reports of vaccine side effects, including two deaths. On August 30, a man in his 30s died 14 days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. He had no underlying conditions and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the time of passing. Authorities are investigating if there is a causal link between the vaccine and his death. Meanwhile, interest is rising in a COVID-19 oral medicine, which costs over 900,000 won. The government has vowed to shoulder all the cost of the drug.

