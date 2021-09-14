PM URGES PUBLIC TO GET VACCINATED News Today 입력 2021.09.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.14 (16:45)

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Tuesday the first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate has surpassed 66% and is expected to reach 70% by this week, and thanked the public's participation. Kim also asked citizens to get vaccinated or tested before the Chuseok holiday and if that's not feasible, avoid attending gatherings. Regarding the ongoing fourth wave, the PM said the caseload has been rising for the 5th week and in recent days, nearly 80% of daily cases were coming from the wider capital area.

PM URGES PUBLIC TO GET VACCINATED

입력 2021-09-14 15:04:15 수정 2021-09-14 16:45:18 News Today

