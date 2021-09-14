PPP HOLDS PUBLIC POLL ON CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.09.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party is holding a public poll to short-list its presidential hopefuls from the current 11 to eight. The party’s key presidential candidates have visited Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, its traditional strongholds. Yoon Seok-youl said the more he is beaten, the stronger he becomes. Hong Joon-pyo says he is already ahead of Yoon in terms of approval ratings.



[Pkg]



​Yoon Seok-youl says he’s not worried about the political meddling scandal he's embroiled in because he has endured the government’s conspiracy before. He seems to be urging his supporters notto be swayed by the allegations.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "I am like steel that becomes stronger the more you beat it. To me, such conspiracies are very empowering. Why? Because of you."



Yoon has vowed to promote the bio sector of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Hong Joon-pyo has promised to name the new airport in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province “Park Chung-hee Airport.” He sounded confident by citing higher approval ratings, which surpassed those of Yoon sooner than expected.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "This event is even more meaningful because my approval ratings reached the golden cross two weeks earlier."



Yoo Seong-min said Hong’s approval ratings are rising only because of Yoon’s scandal. Yoo says he can win his party’s presidential nomination if moderates, young voters and his supporters in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province pull together.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "With your support, I will help my party win the election and create a successful government."



Choi Jae-hyung is calling for promoting the 2030 Busan Expo into a state project. Won Hee-ryong is pledging support for the regional megacity project encompassing Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongsangnam-do Province. The main opposition will short-list its 11 candidates to eight on Wednesday based on the results of the public poll.

