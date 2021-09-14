NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.09.14 (15:04) 수정 2021.09.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has pre-ordered a mini SUV produced under his administration's local job creation campaign. Moon made an online reservation in person Tuesday morning to purchase the vehicle, called Casper, for personal use. Cheong Wa Dae said Moon will continue to use the car after his retirement next year. The Gwangju-based job creation project is an economic model that encourages region-led development and joint prosperity of labor and management through social consensus reached between various sectors of society.

According to the office of ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Kyung-sook who obtained data from the National Tax Service, arrears in comprehensive real estate tax payments recorded more than 58-thousand cases last year to the tune of over 198 billion won. The number of cases is down from 2019 but the amount has increased. Yang said delinquency is on the rise as more people are subject to paying the comprehensive real estate tax amid ever rising property prices. She called on authorities to raise the collection rate but also address difficulties taxpayers are facing.

입력 2021-09-14

