AFGHANS HOLD INTERVIEW WITH MEDIA News Today 입력 2021.09.14 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



Afghan nationals were brought to South Korea as special contributors some three weeks ago. They held their first interview with the Korean media and talked about life in a new country. The Afghans expressed their gratitude for the Korean government and people, hoping that they could settle in South Korea to raise their children in a safe environment.



[Pkg]



Afghan children are playing soccer in the yard of their temporary residence, a state-run facility in Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Wearing big smiles, kids are having fun riding on a toy car. After completing the two-week mandatory quarantine, the Afghan nationals are now gradually resuming their daily lives. They again thanked the Korean government and its people.



[Soundbite] (Special contributor from Afghanistan) : "In Afghanistan, I learned a lot from the Korean people. I hope to learn more in Korea."



While hoping to settle down in South Korea, the Afghan evacuees also expressed concerns about their future and uncertainties regarding jobs and housing as well as education for their children.



[Soundbite] (Special contributor from Afghanistan) : "Most of us are highly educated and have doctorate degrees. We wish to find good jobs here."



[Soundbite] (Special contributor from Afghanistan) : "For us, the biggest concerns are about children’s education, housing and jobs."



Following the Chuseok holiday, the Justice Ministry will run a five-month aid program to support the 390 Afghans to stably settle in Korea as quickly as possible. It plans to actively help them learn basic Korean social rules, like garbage recycling. The ultimate goal is to assist the Afghan evacuees to adjust to life in Korea easily and stand on their own two feet eventually.



[Soundbite] Yoo Bok-ryol(Ministry of Justice) : "Our basic principle is to help them become independent and rely on the government as little as possible."



The country's Justice Ministry will also issue foreign registration cards and visas that will allow them to stay in Korea for five years and get jobs to stay long-term.

입력 2021-09-14 15:04:17 수정 2021-09-14 16:45:19 News Today

