[Anchor Lead]
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea from central inland areas on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS). The JCS said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details, and that the military has reinforced vigilance and maintains readiness in cooperation with the U.S. This is the North's fifth armed protest this year and comes just two days after announcing that it had successfully test launched a new long-range cruise missile. The last ballistic missile test was on March 25. Ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang are banned by the UN Security Council.
- N. KOREA FIRES TWO BALLISTIC MISSILES
