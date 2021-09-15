기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Dongjak-gu District Office announced today that Dongjak-gu Mayor Lee Chang-woo was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a community treatment center yesterday. This is the first infection of a district chief. Mayor Lee had completed AstraZeneca vaccination and authorities are still investigating whether he had been in contact with an infected person. A source inside the district office said that the vice mayor will serve as interim mayor during Lee’s absence.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in regard to the employment stats for August announced today that the number of the newly employed people now stands at 99.6% of the pre-pandemic level. He wrote on his Facebook that employment has been recovering for seven straight months since February and while the employment rates in all age groups showed improvement, stats for the young people rose significantly higher in August. Statistics Korea had announced that 2.76 million people found jobs in August, up 518,000 from August of 2020.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-09-15 15:08:11
- 수정2021-09-15 16:45:34
